Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $651,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $307.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.50.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

