Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.02 ($7.89).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.64 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.00. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.04). The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

