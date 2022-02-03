Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.44-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35-8.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.33 billion.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,629. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.