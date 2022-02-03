Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.