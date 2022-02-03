Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 177.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,821 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Weibo were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Weibo stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

