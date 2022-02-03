Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 996.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,170,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.