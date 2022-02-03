Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $11,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

BGFV opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $431.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.70. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

