Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,487 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 61.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.