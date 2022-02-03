Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

ARTL has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

ARTL opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

