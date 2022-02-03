Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by 63.3% over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

