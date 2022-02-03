Arweave Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $34.60 or 0.00094373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $48.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017823 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

