ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 737,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $686.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $785.79. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.