Assetmark Inc. Acquires 37 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 51.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PANW. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $509.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.66 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

