Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $107.73 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.