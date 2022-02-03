Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,062.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.89. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.61 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.