Assura (LON:AGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.85

Assura Plc (LON:AGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.85 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 65.90 ($0.89), with a volume of 6795843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.90).

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell bought 29,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,888.25). Insiders have acquired a total of 29,716 shares of company stock worth $2,020,907 over the last 90 days.

Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

