Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 149,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,946,039 shares.The stock last traded at $5.03 and had previously closed at $4.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter valued at about $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $10,105,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.