Atlantic Securities Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target reduced by Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

FB traded down $78.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,100,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,691,152. The stock has a market cap of $679.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

