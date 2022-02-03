AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post sales of $38.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.98 billion. AT&T posted sales of $43.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $154.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.87 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $155.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.68 billion to $165.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 732,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,925,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

