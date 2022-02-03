Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 target price for the company.

NASDAQ JG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

