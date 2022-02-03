Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Australian Foundation Investment

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

