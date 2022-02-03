Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.75. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 51.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

