Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 36,306.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 85.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

