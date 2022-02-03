AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. AvalonBay Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $2.14-2.26 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.30-9.80 EPS.

AVB stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,176. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $164.20 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

