Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.13. 653,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.53. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.