Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.72.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $196.73. 5,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,878. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

