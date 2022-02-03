Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

AVNW stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 3,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 138.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

