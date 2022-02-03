Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.
AVNW stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 3,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $43.76.
In other Aviat Networks news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
