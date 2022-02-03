Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Avnet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

