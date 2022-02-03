Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO Sells $27,373.50 in Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Noble Financial began coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.61.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

