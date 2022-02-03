AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $57.00 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

