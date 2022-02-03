Axos Financial, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AX. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Axos Financial stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 124.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

