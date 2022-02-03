B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 9,688 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

