Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Trading Down 1.4%

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.86. 3,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

