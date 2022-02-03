BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAESY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.41. 108,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,406. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.