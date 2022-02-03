Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,421,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $158.27 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.95.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

