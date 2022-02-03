Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,620. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

