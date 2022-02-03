Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,350 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 517,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,338,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 457,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,914,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,799. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

