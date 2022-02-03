Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.
BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,350 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BKR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,914,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,799. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12.
Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
