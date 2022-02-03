Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.97) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.54) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.84) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

