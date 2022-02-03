Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 79,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,023. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.