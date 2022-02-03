Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 172.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 259,067 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 1,204.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.