Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,438,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55.
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.
Revolve Group Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
