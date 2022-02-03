Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,438,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,034. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.