Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period.

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.88.

