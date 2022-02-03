Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mattel were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

