Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

