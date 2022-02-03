Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Up 40.5% in January

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 376.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 185.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 55.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 328,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

