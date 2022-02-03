Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €36.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.22 ($85.64).

Shares of MOR opened at €27.77 ($31.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €27.52 ($30.92) and a twelve month high of €101.50 ($114.04). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

