Barclays Cuts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $200.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $7.99 on Thursday, hitting $135.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,529. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

