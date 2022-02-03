Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Down 1%

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.76 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 120,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 116,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 849,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

