Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 192.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

