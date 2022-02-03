Barclays PLC Buys 27,093 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1,713.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Avangrid by 41.0% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 241,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 10.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 29.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 7.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.